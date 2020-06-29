County commissioner says new sheriff’s office could be sold to military

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The battle between an Oklahoma County Commissioner and the sheriff’s office rages on with this round of sparring sparked by a social media post, even as Oklahoma County’s jail is about to be transferred into a trust.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Department have to be out of their offices at the jail by Wednesday.

And one county official says their new home could soon be sold to the military.

“Actually I thought it was a joke,” said Lt. Larry Grant of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

He is talking about a post on County Commissioner Kevin Calvey’s Facebook page over the weekend supporting different local law enforcement agencies.

“He backs the police when its convenient for Kevin Calvey. It’s obvious, in his actions, his word and everything else that’s gone on since walked in on day one,” said Grant.

The FOP President citing Calvey voting down the office’s recent request to buy over 100 non-lethal tasers for deputies.

“99% of the time you just pull it out and show it to them and they are going to comply. Why he would deny that tool? There is no rhyme or reason,” said Grant.

We reached out to Calvey for comment he sent us this statement saying,

“I support all legitimate law enforcement, but Sheriff PD Taylor does not support law enforcement. Unlike other sheriffs, Taylor refuses to cooperate with federal ICE immigration officials, which caused ICE to label PD Taylor as a Sanctuary Sheriff. I support ICE, but I do not support Sanctuary Sheriff PD Taylor.”

Calvey referencing an incident last fall where he says Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office officials didn’t cooperate with ICE officials on a detainee accused of rape.

We reached out to ICE officials to verify the label… They said although they strongly disagree with the way the issue was handled by the Sheriff’s Office, they would never use that language.

OK County Sheriff’s officials say it goes beyond that.

When it was clear that they would no longer be officing in the jail, the sheriffs’ office made arrangements to move into a vacant building in NE OKC.

“Sheriff gets permission, we move in. It’s perfect for the Sheriff’s office. And immediately he wants to sell the building and move the Sheriff out. That’s the stupidest thing we have ever heard of. I mean that is just absolutely wrong,“ said Grant.

We asked Calvey about the building situation, he said in another statement:

“The Oklahoma Military Dept intends to buy the property at MLK Blvd and 36th for their planned $35 million expansion of their current facility next door. I support our military and this exciting economic development project for northeast OKC, but unfortunately Sheriff PD Taylor is standing in the way of the military by claiming that facility for his own.”

We reached out to Sheriff Taylor’s office. They say they are not standing in the way of anything.

Saying quote, “The Krowse Building is owned and operated by the Oklahoma County Public Buildings Authority through the three Oklahoma County Commissioners. By a vote of 2 to 1 the commissioners approved for the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office to lease and relocate to the Krowse Building in northeast Oklahoma City. The commissioners serve as our landlords and decide the fate of the building.”

Sheriff’s office officials say Commissioner Calvey hasn’t presented any plan regarding the U.S. Military Department and the Krowse Building to them or county officials.

