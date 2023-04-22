COLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Harn Homestead Museum in Oklahoma City came to a bride and groom’s rescue Saturday after their original wedding venue was destroyed in Cole, Oklahoma earlier this week by the tornados. The non-profit and others saved the day.

After finding out the bride and groom had nowhere to go after tornado’s ripped through Cole, staff and board members of Hard Homestead decided to offer their space for free.

The newlyweds were building a new life together when Wednesday night’s storms nearly destroyed this day from even happening.

Their wedding venue in Cole took a direct hit.

The couple said they are grateful for the donations and support.

“I had no idea that the community and all of Oklahoma, were going to come together to help us make this happen. Our dream come true,” said Morgan Simpson, wife.

Strangers helped the Simpson’s pull off their big day.

“I can’t be thankful enough for the people that have helped us get here. We’re so blessed. In the short amount of time that we had to get it together. Man. It makes it makes you realize how good people can be,” said Preston Simpson, husband.

The Harn Homestead Museum told KFOR they reached out to the couple Thursday morning offering to help, less than 24 hours after the storm.

“I thought it was a tragedy, you know, for the people that were affected by it most, you know, losing their houses and businesses. And that’s a harder loss than what we took, you know. But to see them, get up the next day and try to make sense of all of it is really inspiring,” said Simpson.

Now this couple can weather any storm together.

The Harn Homestead Museum also told KFOR the DJ, decorator and balloon artist volunteered their time free of charge as well to help make their dream day come true.