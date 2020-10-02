Court docs: Sex offender found in women’s restroom looking for “a woman to rape”

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Court documents reveal a sex offender told police he was looking for his next victim when a warrant was out for his arrest.

An arrest warrant was filed on Aug. 24 for 59-year-old Michael Williams for not registering as a sex offender.

According to a search warrant, Williams told police while he was at a crisis center on Aug. 29, he “walked into the women’s bathroom to find a woman to rape.”

He also told officers he watched a woman in a stall. After the woman left, he went back in and took off his clothes and began to masturbate.

Williams has a lengthy list of previous convictions dating back to 1990. That includes two rapes, sexual assault, stalking, and indecent exposure.

The Department of Corrections classifies him as a Level 3 habitual sex offender. He has to register for life.

After the incident at the crisis center, Williams was arrested but spent less than two weeks in jail.

He was accidentally released on Sept. 9 because of the timing of paperwork being filed. A judge signed a release order, because the case against him hadn’t been filed yet. The same day, his bond was raised from $5,000 to $50,000.

Two days later on Sept. 11, Williams was arrested again, this time for being a fugitive from justice.