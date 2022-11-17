GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – New court documents indicate that the man accused of raping and killing a two-year-old girl at an Enid motel in April already had a criminal past dating back at least three decades.

In April, Enid police said two-year-old Caliyah Guyton was found in the Grand Prairie Hotel pool with shorts wrapped around her neck.

She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Geiger was originally charged with burglary, kidnapping, rape and murder, but the judge has dropped the burglary charge.

A month before Caliyah’s death, Geiger had been released from state custody after serving a ten-year sentence for armed robbery and kidnapping but the newly filed documents point to a string of incidents dating back to 1992, beginning with an account of repeated sexual assault minor (he was acquitted), multiple instances involving assault and battery of staff and other inmates of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, and possession of illegal, homemade weapons while incarcerated.

Geiger is also a known member of the United Aryan Brotherhood, a criminal organization whose members are “known to regularly carry out crimes of violence on behalf of the organization”, according to court documents.

Geiger was released from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections just thirty days before committing the rape and murder.

The State of Oklahoma is now seeking the death penalty in the case and Geiger’s arraignment is set for December.