COVID-19 cases expected to go up after Christmas and New Year’s

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Experts are expecting COVID-19 cases to go up after Christmas and New Year’s.

Dr. Dale Bratzler with OU Health says numbers have been steadily going up since Thanksgiving.

“Pretty much since about two weeks after Thanksgiving we’ve seen that number very slowly, but it’s been persistently going up,” he said.

Bratzler says even with the high numbers, they might not reflect exactly how many cases there are because testing is going down, but the positivity rate is still high.

“At the same time that I have concerns that we’re not testing enough, and so we may be missing cases and our case numbers may artificially be somewhat low, ” he said.

Because Christmas brings people together who aren’t normally in the same household, the data may start to reflect more cases in a few weeks.

“Christmas is one of those holiday events that brings people together indoors for events, family events at homes, at places of worship, and those places where the virus loves to spread,” Bratzler said. “I think of all of us in healthcare, public health, have real concerns that a couple of weeks after this next week, this break between Christmas and New Year’s, we may see the case counts go up substantially.”