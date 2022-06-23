OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 are on the rise in the Sooner State.

OSDH announced in March that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,065,714 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 5.850 cases from last week’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 9,265 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 16,145 deaths as of June 3. No additional death data was released.

Officials say there is currently a nationwide, temporary pause in the processing of death certificate data that began June 6 to upgrade the National Vital Statistics System.

During the pause Oklahoma will continue to report to the CDC and NCHS, but the pause will result in the state not receiving data back. This means the provisional death counts for COVID-19 will not be updated for several weeks.

OSDH will report data occurring during the paused time frame once processing resumes.

Officials say there were 181 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 30 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.83 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.28 million have completed the series.