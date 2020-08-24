COVID-19 numbers spike in Enid Public Schools

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – COVID-19 numbers are spiking in Enid schools with over 500 students and staff either testing positive or in close contact quarantine as school has been back in session now over a week.

Some schools in the Enid system hit especially hard like Longfellow Middle School with 78 students in quarantine as of Monday.

“COVID number spiked as soon as one of our kids was in quarantine, I felt like we should take action and take our other kids out,” said Richard Presson.

The Pressons decided to keep their other three children home from school on <onday and put them on a virtual plan.

“At the rate of this, it’s just not worth the health risk.”

The latest numbers from Enid Schools are over 30 positive cases with over 500 staff and students quarantined.

As Enid schools returned Aug 13th, they offered a traditional model with students physically in class observing safety protocol set out by the state and a full virtual model.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Garfield County is currently deep orange on the COVID Risk Map.

At that level, the state board of education recommends they should be going to a full virtual model, but Enid Schools say..

“At the August board meeting, our board voted to move to distance learning only if our county went into the red level.”

We asked the Mayor if the city’s schools should be going fully online.

“I think that’s something we are going to have to consider, I think everybody will have to consider,” said George Pankonin, Mayor of Enid.

Enid has twice voted down a mask mandate. The Mayor says he was initially against it, but is willing to reconsider.

“This is exactly what we knew was going to happen I don’t know that the school board is particularly likely to change their tune,” said City Commissioner Ben Ezzell.

The Ward 3 Commissioner says his wife is immune compromised, so he has pulled his child out of class and enrolled him in a charter school.

“I hate money getting drawn out of our local schools but with what Enid Public Schools are planning I couldn’t safely send my kids to school and risk my wife dying,” said Ezzell.

The Mayor says another mask mandate vote is not currently on the city council agenda, but he says he will be meeting with the EPS superintendent this afternoon to discuss the situation in the schools.

Recent Headlines: