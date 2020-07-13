Are schools ready for in-person classes to resume?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – School administrators are working on plans, and backup plans, to make sure students can get back into the classroom.

No one wants that more than the teachers, but as of right now, some are skeptical on how safe in-person learning will actually be.

Oklahoma Education Association Vice President tells News 4 that if school started tomorrow, they would not feel safe.

“If school started tomorrow, absolutely not. That is, the concern is so high,” Katherine Bishop said. “Our numbers are increasing every day.”

“How are we going to be able to social distance spacing students apart,” Bishop asked. “How are we going to make sure that our students are fed in a manor that we don’t congregate together?”

Educators that spoke with News 4 do agree on wearing masks.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister says they are the single most important thing to getting students back in the class room.

“The evidence is showing us right now that the way we can open school, and keep it open,” Superintendent Hofmsister said. “Is if we have masks being worn by students and by our teachers.”

Right now, requiring face coverings is up to each district, but Hofmeister says if things continue to get worse, that could change.

“If we continue to see the trend line moving up the way we are seeing in our state,” Hofmeister told News 4. “We are going to have to step in and make this a requirement.”

Hofmeister says it’s important for parents to know that this year will look very different.

Also, if a student or teacher tests positive for the virus, then the students and teachers in the class will have to quarantine for 14 days.

