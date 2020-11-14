Classroom COVID-19 confusion: Flood of Oklahoma school districts decide to move to distance learning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Nearly a dozen Oklahoma school districts decided to switch to 100 percent virtual learning Friday after over half of the state’s counties transitioned to the red zone on the State Department of Education’s COVID-19 Alert Map.

“I think sending them to school was one of the worst decisions because I knew this was going to happen in the end,” OKC parent Sandra Zamora said.

Mother of two Sandra Zamora says she’s frustrated with the back and forth decisions at her district.

After her son went back to school for just two days at Heronville Elementary in Oklahoma City, the district pulled the plug.

“Why waste our time?” Zamora said.

All students in Oklahoma City will move back to 100 percent virtual leaning.

“We will stay in the virtual setting for the rest of the semester for students and teachers,” Oklahoma City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel said.

Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel made the announcement Friday after the Department of Education’s COVID-19 map dropped 55 of the state’s 77 counties into the red zone.

Several other districts, like Yukon, soon followed suit.

“We have always had this in the back of our minds,” Yukon Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth said.

Dr. Simeroth’s district is set to reevaluate their plan after Thanksgiving.

“We just need help,” Dr. Simeroth said. “We need help in our communities to stop this to get kids in school where they belong.”

Several other school districts decided to switch Friday, including Shawnee, Edmond, McLoud, Enid, El Reno (High School and Junior High), Mid-Del, Putnam City, Mustang and Stillwater.

Stillwater Superintendent Dr. Marc Moore tells KFOR he’s familiar with distance learning. His district has fallen into the red zone three times this year.

“It’s given us some in-person opportunities and also has protected us when the numbers have gone up,” Dr. Marc Moore said.

Meanwhile Deer Creek sent out the following email:

Deer Creek School District email

The email states the district will stick to their block schedule next week, waiting for survey results from parents to come back.

However, Mid-Del mom and metro nurse Stephanie Mitchell says she’s pleased with her decision. She enrolled her daughter completely virtual from the beginning.

“If that means we need to teach our kids from home for a while to get this under control then, that’s what we need to do,” Mid-Del parent Stephanie Mitchell said.

