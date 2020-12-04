Deer Creek Middle School moving to remote learning next week after several staff members in quarantine

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – All Deer Creek Middle School classes will be conducted remotely next week due to several staff members being in quarantine and a shortage of substitute teachers.

Remote learning will be conducted from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10, the four days that the middle school was set to have students on campus. Friday, Dec. 11 was already scheduled as a remote learning day, according to a letter to families from Kristy VanDorn, principal of the middle school.

All Deer Creek Middle School extracurricular activities, practices, rehearsals and competitions, both home and away, are cancelled next week.

“At this time we unfortunately have too many staff in quarantine to safely supervise and instruct our students on campus next week. Therefore, due to student/staff exposures and a shortage of substitute teachers, we will need to switch to remote learning,” VanDorn said.

Some extracurricular activities may resume next Friday and Saturday because several staff members are set to return from quarantine.

“We hope to be able to return to our AA/BB schedule for the last week of the fall semester on Monday, December 14th. I will keep you posted on our status,” VanDorn said.

