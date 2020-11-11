Edmond elementary school moving to remote learning until end of November

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond elementary school is shifting to remote learning until the end of November.

Edmond Public Schools Superintendent Bret Towne sent a letter to Washington Irving Elementary student families, informing them that students will learn from home until Monday, Nov. 30.

The school, which has a blended A/B in-person/remote learning schedule, will resume in-person classes for A-group students on Nov. 30. B-group students will resume in-person classes on Thursday, Dec. 3.

The decision to move entirely to remote learning was made in light of 15-20 percent of staff either testing positive for COVID-19 or being in quarantine. The school does not have enough staff to provide instruction or adequate supervision for students.

“We understand that transitioning to remote learning is disruptive for students and families. However, after consulting with the county health department, we believe it is in the best interest of student and staff health to take this action to stop the spread of the virus in the school,” Towne said.

Teachers will contact parents and guardians to provide them “more information about setting up Google Meets and providing instruction and support during this time,” Towne said.

Towne said he and other school officials believe most potential COVID-19 exposures occurred outside the elementary school building.

“We currently have no evidence of community spread of the virus within the school walls. However, we have observed an increasing number of Washington Irving students testing positive and experiencing no symptoms,” Towne said. “Edmond Public Schools will continue to follow all COVID-related safety procedures outlined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), focusing on a layered approach to virus mitigation to safeguard students and staff.”

The Centers for Disease, Control and Prevention recommends that community members take the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

• Avoid close contact with those who are sick.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve.

• Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose.

• Disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.

• Stay at home, if possible.

• If you must go out, practice social distancing, leaving at least six feet between you and other people.

• Avoid gatherings that include more than 10 people.

The CDC lists the following recommendations for those who have had close contact – within 6 feet for approximately 15 minutes – with an individual who has COVID-19:

• Stay home until 14 days after last exposure and maintain social distance (at least 6 feet) from others at all times

• Self-monitor for symptoms

• Check temperature twice a day

• Watch for fever, cough, or shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19

• Avoid contact with people at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19

• Follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop

