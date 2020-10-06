Edmond parents and students speak at board meeting; some want change to blended schedule, others don’t

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Several parents and a couple of students spoke at the Edmond School Board meeting Monday night.

Some of them said they wanted to see change to the blended schedule of learning that they’re currently doing. Others, including the two students, said they want to keep it.

“Just because we are tired of making accommodations doesn’t mean the pandemic is over,” said Emi Nash, a senior at Edmond Memorial High School. “I appreciate that the district has a plan that allows us to still be in school and appropriately distanced so we are safe and classmates aren’t positive.”

“Look around at other schools in our community that are open five days, their kids are thriving with little or no cases,” said Margaret Best. A speaker at the meeting. “You can’t teach our children to live in fear and be controlled by the ‘what if?’ philosophy.”

The school board did not respond directly in the meeting but did send a statement that reads as follows,

“The district remains engaged in ongoing discussions with board members about how and when to safely reopen five days a week.”

Parents who want to see the schools reopened five days per week said they would be in support of a virtual option for those who want to use it.

Edmond schools have been in a blended model of learning for the entire school year. Students, in this schedule, are in the classroom certain days per week and virtual on others.