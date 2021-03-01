Edmond Public Schools Board of Education approves in-person learning 4 days a week

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond Public Schools Board of Education members voted for students to return to four days a week in-person instruction later this month.

Elementary students will return to class on Thursday, March 11, and secondary students will return on Monday, March 22.

Schools officials say teachers will have Wednesdays to prepare online lessons for quarantined students.

“There are also many logistical and behind-the-scenes reasons that revolve around before and aftercare, state testing, and remediation that make 4 days a week ideal compared to 5 days a week,” said Superintendent Bret Towne.

“While tonight’s vote by the board will be met with excitement by parents and staff members who are eager to return to a more normal school week, we also understand that others will not share in that excitement and worry about the safety of moving to more full-time, in-person instruction,” said Towne. “Please be assured that following this transition, Covid-19 safety protocols and mitigation efforts will continue to be required and enforced to create the safest possible environment in our schools.”