Edmond Public Schools goes to remote learning after Oklahoma County becomes COVID-19 Red Zone

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond Public Schools is moving all students in the school district to remote learning in response to the COVID-19 Alert System classifying Oklahoma County as a red zone, as well as staff members at several schools testing positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Bret Towne issued a letter to school district staff and families, alerting them that all Edmond schools will conduct remote learning until Nov. 30.

“We understand that moving to remote learning is disruptive for students and families. However, we believe it is in the best interest of student and staff health to take this action at this time,” Towne said.

Oklahoma County was moved into the “Red” or high category of the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s color-coded COVID-19 Alert System.

“In addition, in the last few days, we have experienced a significant spike in the number of staff absences at several schools due to Covid 19 positives and quarantines, making it extremely difficult to provide adequate instruction,” Towne said.

The school district has been using a blended learning plan, with students divided into A and B groups for in-person learning.

Group A students will return to in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 30. Group B student will learn to in-person classes on Thursday, Dec. 3.

However, Edmond schools could remain on a full remote schedule beyond Nov. 30 if COVID-19 transmission rates continue to increase, according to Towne.

“Should that occur, we will communicate that information via our normal delivery methods,” Towne said.

Teachers will contact parents and guardians about setting up Google Meets and providing instruction and support during the remote learning period, Towne said.

Parents of students who are on IEP or 504 are advised to review their child’s contingency plan for school shutdown to learn what services the child will receive.

Cafeteria meal service is canceled, but families can pick up drive-thru meals at any school.

All extracurricular and fine arts activities are canceled until Nov. 30, except for fall sports which may be advancing to playoffs.

Towne said although morale may be low because of the worsening pandemic, he urges students, parents and staff to take recommended COVID-19 precautions.

“I write this today knowing that we are all physically and mentally drained from dealing with this relentless pandemic,” Towne said. “I know that we are all experiencing fear, anxiety, sadness, frustration, and anger to the point of Covid exhaustion and surrender. We are seeing that in the letdown of our guard and a relaxation of safety protocols. This is not the time to let down our guard. This is the time when we need to be the most diligent in protecting ourselves against this virus.”

Precautions are especially necessary during the holidays, a time when people gather in celebration.

“Wash your hands, wear your mask, stay socially distanced when possible, and seriously consider limiting holiday gatherings. The return to school is dependent on reducing COVID exposures,” Towne said.

