Education officials update Oklahoma’s ‘Return to Learn’ plan to address contact tracing, emergency drills

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As school districts across the state prepare to welcome students back to class in a matter of weeks, the Oklahoma State Department of Education has updated its guidelines to help schools navigate challenges in the midst of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the department updated the ‘Return to Learn Oklahoma’ plan.

“Planning for and starting the 2020-21 school year will be far different than the start of any school

year in the past. The upcoming school year is likely to include short-term disruptions to instruction

in response to COVID-19. As a result, it is imperative that schools now consider adjustments and

plan contingencies for day-to-day operations so that any short-term (or longer) disruptions are

minimized while ensuring adherence to public health guidance,” the document reads.

Officials say they now recommend that districts adopt the Oklahoma School Safety Protocols, which are guidelines based on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s COVID-19 Alert System.

Also, schools should adopt policies for screening staff, students, and visitors as they enter the building for possible symptoms of COVID-19.

In addition to putting social distancing measures in place, schools are also asked to help health authorities with contact tracing. The department recommends that each district designate at least one staff member to assist with contact tracing efforts, which should begin as soon as a positive COVID-19 case is confirmed.

Schools are also encouraged to adjust emergency drills and exercises. For example, fire drills should be longer so students can maintain a social distance as they exit the building, and staff should create ‘one-way’ hallways to avoid congestion.

For more information on the recommendations, visit the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s website.

