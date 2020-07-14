El Reno Public Schools will require masks for in-person learning

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – The El Reno Board of Education has decided on some requirements for returning to school August 13 amid the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

In their ‘Return to Learn’ plan, ERPS says the following procedures will be in place for the 2020-21 school year:

–School appropriate face coverings will be required for all students and staff

–Social distancing where possible

–Daily temperature checks

–Enhanced hygiene and sanitation practices

The school board and administration will continue to observe and monitor the COVID-19 situation in El Reno. If conditions warrant, the school board may decide on July 28th to move to either the Blended Learning or Remote Learning model as described in the approved framework to ensure the safety of students, parents, and staff. Tera J. Roblyer

Director of Information Systems and Communications

ERPS officials say there is a virtual instruction option that parents may choose if in-person instruction does not fit the needs of the student.

