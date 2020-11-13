LIST: Area schools move to virtual learning after skyrocketing COVID-19 cases reported across the state

Students work on online schooling at the Virtual School Care Center in Richmond, Virginia (WRIC Photo/Kerri O’Brien)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – School districts across the Sooner State are transitioning to virtual learning after the recent spike in cases has shifted the entire state of Oklahoma into the ‘moderate’ risk category for the spread of COVID-19.

Edmond

Edmond Public Schools will transition to remote learning until at least November 30.

Enid

Enid Public Schools will be moving to distance learning from Nov. 16 through Nov. 20. There will be no school for Thanksgiving break, which is Nov. 23 through Nov. 27.

McLoud

McLoud Public Schools announced that the district will switch to virtual learning until Nov. 30.

Midwest City/Del City

Mid-Del Public Schools will move all schools to remote learning for the week of November 16-20.

Mustang

Beginning Monday, November 16, 2020, Mustang schools will transition to 100% Distance Learning at all sites in the district for at least two weeks until Friday, December 4, 2020.

Oklahoma City

OKCPS will be moving back to full-time Remote Learning starting Monday, November 16th, and will remain in the Remote Learning setting through the end of the semester, which concludes on December 18, 2020.

Putnam City

Putnam City Public Schools will be moving to distance learning from Nov. 16 through Nov. 20.

Stillwater

Stillwater Public Schools will be moving to distance learning from Nov. 16 through Nov. 20.

Yukon

Yukon Public Schools officials say Monday, Nov. 16 and Tuesday, Nov. 17 will be virtual learning days and there will be no live instruction. Beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 18, students will begin receiving live virtual instruction.