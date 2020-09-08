Little Axe students heading back to class after two-week shutdown

LITTLE AXE, Okla. (KFOR) – A metro school district says it is heading back to the classroom following a two-week shutdown of in-person instruction.

Last month, officials with the Little Axe Public School District announced that the district would close to the public beginning Monday, Aug. 14.

“This decision has been reached due to an increased number of staff with symptoms of COVID-19 currently. The increase in symptoms appears to be occurring in the Middle School and we are attempting to prevent further spread throughout the district,” the district said in a letter to parents.

All athletic activities and other events during that time period were also canceled.

On Tuesday, officials say students are expected to return for in-person instruction.

Little Axe Superintendent Dr. Jay Thomas said all buildings have been sanitized, and all classrooms have a hospital grade disinfectant for use by teachers.

Thomas says that social distancing will be implemented as much as possible, and masks are required to be worn in all buildings.

“We will continue to work closely with the Cleveland County Health Department to ensure the safety of students and staff, and appreciate your cooperation in this matter. Please ensure that if your child is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms such as but not limited to; running a fever, sore throat, persistent cough, loss of smell or taste, or shortness of breath or has been exposed to COVID-19 to notify the school and keep the child at home and notify your medical provider. We will continue to keep you informed as situations arise and will continue to take steps to protect students and staff to the extent possible,” Dr. Thomas said in a letter to parents.

