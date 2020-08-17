Luther student tests positive for COVID-19

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – A metro public school district says it has learned that some students have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have just been made aware that we have had students that tested positive for COVID-19. The students were present on August 13, 2020, only,” a letter to parents from the Luther Public School District read.

District officials say anyone that has been in close contact with a student who tested positive will be contacted by the principal.

