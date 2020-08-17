LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – A metro public school district says it has learned that some students have tested positive for COVID-19.
“We have just been made aware that we have had students that tested positive for COVID-19. The students were present on August 13, 2020, only,” a letter to parents from the Luther Public School District read.
District officials say anyone that has been in close contact with a student who tested positive will be contacted by the principal.
LATEST STORIES:
- UCO hosting free COVID-19 testing on campus
- 300 Pizza Huts, mostly dine-in locations, to close
- Pre-kindergarten students moving remotely after staff member tests positive for COVID-19
- Luther student tests positive for COVID-19
- 5 tips to for an impactful interview to land your next job