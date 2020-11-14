Metro Tech courses moving online in response to COVID-19 surge

Metro Technology Centers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Metro Tech administrators are moving all courses online as COVID-19 continues to surge in Oklahoma.

Full-time career classes will move to remote, online learning beginning Monday, Nov. 16. Day and evening full-time training will continue online through Jan. 4, 2021, according to a Metro Tech news release.

“For the safety of our students and staff, Metro Tech will begin delivering instruction of remote online learning in Format 3,” said Metro Tech Superintendent Aaron Collins. “As stated in our Return to Campus Plan, this format includes teacher supervised online class sessions; the ability to interact with teachers and peers online; online communication between teachers and parents; and access to the online Learning Management System.”

Aviation Campus students are advised to contact either their teacher or site director for further information, according to the news release.

Metro Tech administrators are working with local health officials to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 and will continue to communicate with students and staff throughout the pandemic.

Go to www.metrotech.edu/return-to-campus for more information.

