Mid-Del School Board approves changes to current A/B learning schedule

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – As state leaders continue to closely watch the state’s fight against COVID-19, a local school district says it is continuing with its current A/B schedule with a slight change.

The Mid-Del Public School Board recently voted to approve changes to the district’s learning plan.

Based on the current coronavirus situation, the district is recommending that students remain on the alternating A/B schedule through Oct. 30.

Beginning on Sept. 28, all students will have remote learning on Wednesdays while the district is on the A/B schedule.

“First- and I feel like it’s important to state this publicly every time I have the chance- I believe that the best learning environment for our students is five days a week of face-to-face instruction. Unfortunately, Oklahoma County has remained in the Orange Category on the Oklahoma State Department of Health COVID-19 Alert System map for nine of the last ten weeks. Statewide and countywide, infection rates are still climbing,” said Mid-Del Superintendent Dr. Rick Cobb.

The board agreed that if Oklahoma County falls into the yellow category on the COVID-19 Alert System and stays that way for three consecutive weeks, district leaders can push to move back to a traditional in-person learning environment.

“There is no consensus position on this. Be wary of anyone who says they speak for all the teachers or for all the parents. My message to those who reached out to me and to the board is that we hear you. We just also hear the people who think a different path is right. Any student, parent, or employee who is mad because they think that the Board and I are making the wrong decisions about how we returned to school and how we’re moving forward now is right to feel that way. I’m mad too. I’m mad that we haven’t had consistent guidance from the state. I’m mad that as Oklahomans, we’ve had six months to get the spread of Covid-19 under control. Mid-Del was one of the first districts in the state to mandate the wearing of masks in every building at all grade levels. I applaud the municipalities we serve for making the same difficult decision. We know that if we want to resume living our lives with as much normalcy as possible, masks are a key safety feature we all need to embrace.” Dr. Rick Cobb

