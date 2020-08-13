Moore Public Schools set to begin first day of class

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – For the first time since March, students in several Oklahoma school districts will be heading back to class this week.

Students who chose the in-person learning option in Moore Public Schools will be back in class for the first time on Thursday. However, administrators say this school year is still going to look a lot different for those students.

The district says everyone will be required to wear a mask in the building and social distancing measures will be in place.

Earlier this week, some parents and teachers protested Moore’s back to school plan. Despite the pleas to delay the start of the school year, district leaders said they were moving ahead with the current plan.

Moore Public Schools says it has spent close to $150,000 in order to get all of the necessary personal protective equipment needed for teachers and students to be safe in the classroom.

Moore isn’t alone as several other districts prepare to start the school year on Thursday. Those districts include Shawnee, Luther, and Blanchard.

While many districts are waiting to start the school year until later this month, concern is rising among some after several district staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mid-Del Public Schools has confirmed to KFOR that four staff members at Carl Albert Middle School have tested positive for coronavirus.

“We have had positive COVID-19 cases at multiple Mid-Del campuses. We offered voluntary COVID-19 testing for our staff members beginning last week. We had staff members and members of their family who participated in the voluntary testing and some did test positive for COVID-19. The District has identified any staff members who may need to quarantine and has communicated with them directly,” a statement from the district read.

As for Oklahoma City Public Schools, officials would only say that a “small number” of staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials with Broken Arrow Public Schools say 33 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. That district has decided to delay its start for two weeks.

