Mustang High School moves to ‘A/B’ scheduling model

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – In less than two weeks, students in the Mustang Public School District will be heading back to class.

However, the Mustang Board of Education recently voted to change the way students at Mustang High School will attend class.

Earlier this week, the board decided to adopt a blended ‘A/B’ schedule for high school students for at least the first three weeks of school.

Under the new plan, students with a last name beginning with A-K will be in Cohort Group A and will attend school traditionally on Monday and Tuesday, and through Distance Learning on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Students with a last name beginning with L-Z will be in Cohort Group B and will attend school through Distance Learning on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but will attend school traditionally on Thursday and Friday.

Officials say Wednesday will be used to clean the school between cohorts of students being present in the building, and allow teachers additional time to prepare lessons for both virtual and in-person instruction.

“I want to acknowledge that there are, and likely will continue to be, some uncertainties as we navigate this school year. As our high school families, and possibly the rest of the District depending upon positive cases, wrestle with the details of an A-B schedule, please know this: I am in the same boat with you. As a father of an incoming freshman and a husband to a principal in our District, these decisions are deeply personal. I want you to know that I understand. We are trying to develop the best plan with the information that we have available to keep everyone safe. We have had literally hundreds of individuals working non-stop since March to get our kids back into schools. It has been a gut-wrenching process dealing with the unknowns and trying to prepare for them with guidance that changes almost daily. These decisions are directly impacting our friends, our family and our colleagues, so the impact of our decisions matter more and decisions are magnified with the pressure to “get this right.” We may not get everything right, but I promise to do the best I can to ensure that our Return To Learn is the safest possible. I promise to continue to make the best decisions possible for our school family (staff, students, families, and community) based on data and guidance from government/health professionals. I humbly ask for your grace and flexibility as we walk together into the 2020-21 school year, and thank you for your continued support.” Mustang Superintendent Charles Bradley

The school year begins Aug. 24.

LATEST STORIES: