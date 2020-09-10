Mustang High School to continue with A-B schedule through fall break

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – After district officials with the Yukon Public School District decided to bring students back to class early, another local school district announced that it had taken a look at its current plan for in-person learning.

In August, the Mustang Public Schools Board of Education voted to begin the school year with Mustang High School students on an A-B schedule for at least three weeks.

Recently, district leaders took a closer look at the policy.

On Thursday, Mustang Public Schools Superintendent Charles Bradley said that the Return To Learn Taskforce evaluated the schedule and decided to keep Mustang High School on the A-B schedule until at least Oct. 14.

“The A-B schedule has allowed us to cohort our students and mitigate the contact-tracing and subsequent quarantines that result from positive tests or close-contacts,” MHS Principal Dr. Kathy Knowles said. “We want all of our students back in school 5 days per week for the sake of our kids and our staff, but not at the expense of the safety of all involved.”

“We recognize that this decision does not come without a continuance of challenges for families and staff, but our commitment is to the health and safety of our students and staff and we will always err on the side of caution to that end. We understand that there have been growing pains with several programs implemented for 2020-21, and we are working diligently to solve issues as they arise. We encourage you to reach out to your teachers with concerns on Edgenuity/Canvas and if they are unable to help to reach out to the school administration or designated person at the school site. We greatly appreciate your continued patience and flexibility as we navigate these difficult decisions and trying times. Our ultimate goal is to return to 5 days of in-person instruction, but to rush this when the data and experts support the continuation of A-B for the high school, would not be a wise decision. We are in this together, and together we will persevere,” the email to parents read.

LATEST STORIES: