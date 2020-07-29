Mustang Public Schools delays first day of class

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – As the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb across the Sooner State, a metro school district says it is delaying its first day of class.

On Wednesday, Mustang Public Schools announced that it is changing the date that students return to class from Aug. 14 to Aug. 24.

“The decision to delay students’ start date further to August 24 is based on many factors,” Mustang Public Schools Superintendent Charles Bradley said. “The more time that we are able to give to our staff to become comfortable with these new programs, the better the setup for student success will be. These new programs will allow us to be prepared for our learning options (M.O.R.S.E. Y.), including Mustang Virtual Academy, and also to be prepared in the event that a move to Distance Learning is necessitated due to an extended school closure.”

Mustang Public Schools has released the ‘Mustang’s Options for Reaching Students & Educating Youth’ program.

Students will have the option to participate in the traditional teaching model or enroll in Mustang Virtual Academy. Students in the ninth through 12th grade will also have the option of taking part in a ‘Blended Learning Option.’

When in-person classes begin, all district staff and students in the fifth through 12th grade will be required to wear a mask or face covering. Younger students will be strongly encouraged to wear masks.

Staff and families will also be required to screen for COVID-19 symptoms each day before reporting to school.

“As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” Bradley said. “We are monitoring the situation as it evolves, and any further changes will be communicated as soon as possible. We will remain fluid and adjust as needed. We are in uncharted waters, and our team is working hard to provide for staff and students while creating an environment for both to be successful in this upcoming school year.”

Currently, the last day of school is still set for May 20.

