Mustang Public Schools sees sharp rise in COVID-19 incidents

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Mustang Public Schools is experiencing a continuing increase of COVID-19 incidents throughout the school district.

Data that includes reporting from Friday, April 2 through Thursday, April 8, showed new COVID-19 incidents doubling to almost 82, which brought total active COVID incidents within the district to 101, according to a Mustang Public Schools news release.

The report issued on Friday, April 9, stated there were seven active COVID cases within the school district, down from last week’s nine active cases. However, total active quarantines increased from 55 last week to 94 on April 9.

“While we received some positive news this week with the lessening of close contact distance (from 6ft to 3ft) for students in the classroom setting (as long as masks are worn universally and with fidelity), the increase in our local data is concerning,” Superintendent Charles Bradley said. “This is especially true given that new incidents almost doubled this week as compared to last. We must not let our guards down, and we must continue with our prevention measures to slow down the impact of COVID-19 on our schools.”

Mustang school officials ask community members to do the following to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Mask up, Watch Your Distance, & Wash Your Hands

Conducting a daily symptom check before coming to school/work;

Stay home if you are symptomatic;

Stay home if you or anyone in your household has a pending test for COVID-19;

Report to COVID19@mustangps.org

The full report is as follows:

