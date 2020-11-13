Mustang Public Schools transitions to distance learning after Canadian County cases triggers OSDE’s Red Zone

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with Mustang Public Schools say classes will transition to full-time remote learning after the recent spike in Canadian County cases qualified the district for Oklahoma State Department of Education’s COVID-19 response Red Zone.

“After discussing the situation with local health officials, we have made the difficult decision to transition all district students to distance learning for two weeks in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus,” said district leaders in a note to parents on Friday.

Beginning Monday, November 16, 2020, Mustang schools will transition to 100% Distance Learning at all sites in the district for at least two weeks until Friday, December 4, 2020.

At that point, district leaders will reevaluate the situation and determine next steps/possibilities for return.

“I know this is disappointing news, however, the health, safety, and well-being of our school community remains our top priority,” said Charles Bradley, Superintendent. “While we know remote learning is not optimal, we are working hard to ensure a high-quality learning experience for all students and that connections between and among students and teachers continue. We understand this sudden transition will be inconvenient and your child will miss being in school; however, we greatly appreciate your families’ flexibility, patience and support as we navigate this difficult situation.”