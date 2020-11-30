Mustang Schools superintendent defends decision to employ “In-School Quarantine” pilot program

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – The Mustang Public Schools superintendent is defending the district’s decision to try out “In-School Quarantine” after teachers and parents voice concerns about the program’s safety.

The program was designed by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The pilot program runs from Monday until winter break.

The Mustang School Board was the first district to approve the policy.

“There’s a benefit to it for let’s say a student who doesn’t necessarily have connectivity or is able to do something at home,” said superintendent Charles Bradley.

He also said it would be a good opportunity to get some idea of how frequently students in a situation like that still tested positive.

Under the “In-School Quarantine” guidelines, students exposed to a positive person would quarantine together in a Mustang classroom. They would be required to wear masks, and Bradley said they would be spaced more than six feet apart.

The students and the staff member supervising them would be tested daily and anyone who tests positive would be sent home immediately.

“I would have no problem putting my son in that environment because of the safety measures,” Bradley said.

The person supervising the kids would likely be a staff member, not a teacher. This would be an effort to safe distance for teachers who need to be present in their other classes with other students.

Bradley said the staff member will only be supervising students engaged in distance learning inside the classroom, so there won’t be a lot of interchange.

He also said it would be completely optional for students and staff.

“This would be something where the right adult who knows full well what the scenario is, knows the risks that are there, would be willing to sign up and go in there,” Bradley said.

Later this week, the administration will have a better idea of whether there will be enough teachers and staff on hand to return to in-person learning next week. He also said that if no students who are exposed to a positive case, or staff volunteer to be a part of ISQ, then it won’t happen.