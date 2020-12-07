Mustang students heading back to in-person classes

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Students and teachers in one metro school district will be heading back to the classroom on Monday.

Last week, officials with Mustang Public Schools announced that students would return to in-person learning beginning on Monday, Dec. 7.

“During the last three weeks consisting of Distance Learning and Thanksgiving Break, we have urged our staff and families to continue to report incidents of COVID-19 exposure, positive tests, etc.,” said Charles Bradley, Mustang Public Schools Superintendent.

Bradley said that throughout the recent distance learning period, school officials monitored COVID-19 cases per 100,000 individuals in Canadian County and closely consulted with local and state health experts.

“Given all of this, we are preparing to welcome students back into our buildings. I understand that many of you will feel trepidatious, and I understand. This has been the toughest decision of my career. Ultimately, school is still one of, if not the, safest place that most of us will visit each day. Let me assure you that we will continue to monitor this situation daily and adjust course if necessary.”

Classes will be as follows starting Monday:

Mustang High School Traditional & Blended students will return to an in-person A-B Schedule;

Elementary, Intermediate & Middle Schools (PreK-8) will return to 5 days of regular in-person instruction;

All Mustang Virtual, including Middle School Virtual +OSSAA, will resume as prior to Distance Learning.

School officials plan to maintain that class model through Dec. 18, the end of the fall semester.

“These decisions could change, but as much notice as possible will be given should this become necessary,” Bradley said.

LATEST STORIES: