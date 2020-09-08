Nicoma Park Elementary School teacher tests positive for COVID-19

NICOMA PARK, Okla. (KFOR) – An entire grade level at an Oklahoma school is now being quarantined due to a positive case of COVID-19.

Officials say a first-grade teacher from Nicoma Park Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

“Further contact tracing has been completed and revealed the first-grade teachers had lunch together and would be considered to be in close contact with the one who tested positive. These teachers were then around their students in a self-contained classroom,” a Facebook post by Choctaw-Nicoma Park Public Schools read.

As a result, the entire first grade will be self-quarantined for the next two weeks.

“The safety and well-being of students and employees is our top priority. We continue to monitor the evolving health crisis caused by COVID-19. We are adhering to guidance from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, State Department of Education, the CDC, and Emergency Management in all decisions made,” the note from Superintendent David Reid read.

Officials say school is set to resume for Nicoma Park Elementary’s first-grade students on Sept. 21.

