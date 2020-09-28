Norman Public Schools begins in-person classes for some students

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Some students in the Norman Public School District are heading back to in-person classes for the first time this semester.

After seeing a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Cleveland County, officials with the district announced they were delaying the start of the school year and switching to virtual learning.

Now, district leaders say they have voted to phase students back into full-time, traditional learning.

Students who are enrolled in the traditional learning option will be phased back into school buildings over the next three weeks.

Sept. 28- Oct. 2

Elementary students will return to full-time, traditional instruction

Middle school students will return to school on an alternate schedule

High school students will continue following the remote learning schedule.

Oct. 5- Oct. 7

Elementary students continue full-time, traditional instruction

Middle school students will return to full-time, traditional instruction

High school studnets will return to school on an alternate schedule.

Oct. 12- Oct. 16

All students will report to school for full-time, traditional instruction.

“It has always been our intention to provide a safe pathway for in-person instruction, as we know the vast majority of our students learn best in our classrooms. We also know that for some students, our schools offer safety, protection and resources that might not otherwise exist in their lives. Additionally, parents, teachers and students have shared with us their desire for consistency to ensure reliable routines for students and families and adequate time for teachers to plan delivery models for their instruction. By offering full-time, traditional learning, we can provide as much consistency as possible while still providing educational choices for families who prefer our blended or virtual learning options,” said Norman Superintendent Dr. Nick Migliorino.

Officials say they will move forward with the plan as long as Cleveland County doesn’t fall into the red category of the Oklahoma COVID-19 Alert System.

So far, no counties in Oklahoma have reached the red level.

