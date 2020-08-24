Officials: 33 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Enid Public Schools

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – New data released from Enid Public Schools shows that hundreds of students and staff members have been impacted by the coronavirus.

According to information released by the district, officials say Enid Public Schools has already seen 33 positive COVID-19 cases.

As a result, 380 students and staff members have had to quarantine due to close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient. Officials say that includes 71 students and staff members at Longfellow Middle School and 111 at Monroe Elementary School.

“There is nothing more important to Enid Public Schools than the safety of our students and our staff. At the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, we are guided by one primary principle: protect the health of those in our care, while ensuring the school year is as productive and meaningful as possible. To accomplish this goal, we know it will take a team effort between parents, students, staff members and the community. This begins with everyone following the safety protocols we have established to limit the spread of COVID-19. We appreciate your cooperation,” Enid Superintendent Dr. Darrell Floyd said in a notice to parents.

