OKCPS 5th through 12th graders return to in-person learning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools sent their 5th through 12th graders back to in-person learning Tuesday.

“I’m a little skittish, but I feel like it’s a lot better, because they do get better learning inside the school,” said parent Jaime Gaines. “All of them are not compliant with keeping that mask on, washing hands, so that’s something that we got to worry about and stay on top of.”

Right now, they’re operating on an A/B schedule.

The younger kids (Pre-K through 4th grade) went back to school two weeks ago, and the district says their new safety protocols have been working.

First, they added contact tracers at each of the 62 schools.

“It may be an existing employee, a nurse an assistant principle a principle a counselor etc.,” said superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel.

Also launching their ionization project.

“As of right now, today, every single classroom in all 62 schools, gymnasiums, libraries, cafeterias, office spaces, we have turned them into air purifiers,” said Dr. McDaniel.

At last check, the district had 19 staff members and 43 students test positive for the virus.

They say they’re in constant contact with the Oklahoma City County Health Department and they take all of their recommendations from them.

“This is not like we don’t talk to them for several weeks and then when things get tough, ‘hey we better call them,'” said McDaniel.

For more information visit the Oklahoma City Public Schools website.

This combination of safety measures is giving OKCPS the confidence to reopen.

“All of these layers working together we believe have put us in a position to be successful in bringing our kids and faculty and staff back to school,” said McDaniel.