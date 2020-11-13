OKCPS moves to full-time remote learning after county cases triggers OSDE’s Red Zone

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Just days after transitioning to in-person classes, officials with Oklahoma City Public Schools say classes will transition to full-time remote learning after the recent spike in county cases qualified the district for Oklahoma State Department of Education’s COVID-19 response Red Zone.

OKCPS will be moving back to full-time Remote Learning starting Monday, November 16th, and will remain in the Remote Learning setting through the end of the semester, which concludes on December 18, 2020.

“As previously stated, OKCPS committed to making instructional changes for our district upon reaching the OSDE Red Alert Level or if we saw a significant shift in some of our other data points. Although our health officials have continuously supported our Return to Campus plan, they now recommend that we transition to Red Alert Level protocols. Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) indicates that the cases per 100,000 for Oklahoma County are 67.3 for this week, as compared to 30.4 last week,” said OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel.

Students participating in our traditional Remote Learning program will transition back to their previous Remote Learning schedule.

ELEMENTARY (Pre-K through 4th Grades): Mondays will be a combination of synchronous instruction and asynchronous learning. Elementary students will log in (via Google Meet) on Monday at the time assigned by the student’s teacher. Tuesday through Friday will be full-time remote synchronous (live) learning with a teacher. This will include a combination of whole group, small group, and individualized asynchronous learning opportunities. Teachers will provide students their specific daily schedules through Canvas for remote learning for the week. SECONDARY (5th -12th Grades): Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday will be synchronous (live) remote learning with a teacher. Wednesdays will consist of asynchronous remote learning where students will work on assignment independently, along with teacher directed interventions (synchronously) for students who may need extra support.

Students participating in e3 Online Learning program will continue with their self-paced learning and check-ins with OKCPS mentor teachers. Students who have opted into e3 Online Learning will remain in that program through the end of this semester.

OKCPS has also made the decision to suspend the in-person learning for Special Education self-contained and ED classes until further notice. These families should watch for additional communication from Erin Trussell, our Director of Special Education.

OKCPS will allow for the completion of Fall outdoor athletic events. However, Winter athletics competitions and practices are postponed immediately and until further notice. All 90-minute Co-Curricular activities are cancelled until further notice.

Visitation to any OKCPS building will be by appointment only for students, families and visitors. Please reach out to your child’s school via phone or email to make arrangements.

OKCPS Meal Service will continue as a drive-thru option only at all school sites from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. daily.

OKCPS families are encouraged to reach out to your child’s teacher / school for support with Remote Learning. If needed, families may also call 587-STUDY (8839) for academic support or 587-HELP (4357) for technical support. The OKCPS 587-FEEL (3335) hotline also remains active to provide emotional support and crisis intervention.

“Today’s report reminds us of how fluid our situation is. OKCPS teams will continue to work closely with our state and local public health partners as we consider a variety of data points to inform our next steps. We remain committed to adjusting our plan as needed to help protect our students and staff. As always your health and safety is our priority. Thank you for your continued flexibility and patience. I will update you again next Friday. In the meantime, please stay safe, everyone.” Dr. Sean McDaniel, Superintendent