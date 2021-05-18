OKCPS: Taft Middle School, 5th Grade Center close for remainder of school year due to amount of COVID-19 cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma City Public School District say Taft Middle School — including the Taft 5th Grade Center at Linwood — will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year, effective tomorrow, due to the amount of COVID-19 cases at the schools.

“This decision was made in consultation with Oklahoma City-County Health Department and out of an abundance of caution after a large number of positive COVID-19 cases and close contact exposures were reported to OKCPS,” said school officials.

All Taft students will learn from home from Wednesday, May 19, until Wednesday, May 26, which is OKCPS’ last day of instruction for this school year.

Students should log in from home using their device based on their school or class schedule.

OKCPS says curbside meal service will be provided at both Taft Middle School and Taft 5th Grade Center at Linwood beginning tomorrow from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Families are encouraged to drive-thru and pick up breakfast and lunch at no cost for their student(s).

“We are sorry to end our school year this way, but the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority,” said the district in an email to parents.