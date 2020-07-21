Oklahoma City Public Schools delays start of school year; classes to be online for ‘at least 9 weeks’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Students in the state’s largest school district will have a little longer to enjoy summer break.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Public School Board voted to delay the start of the school year from Aug. 10 to Aug 31, and OKCPS classes for at least the first nine weeks will be totally online.

“We believe that we need to give our teachers and administrator more time to get ready for virtual experience,” said Dr. Sean McDaniel, OKCPS Superintendent.

“We cannot in good conscience advocate for a traditional return to school. The safest way to educate, as identified by the CDC, is virtually, so we would propose starting the school year virtually for at least the first nine week. “ said Jason Brown, OKCPS Deputy Superintendent

School officials say curbside meal programs will resume August 10. OKCPS says they need time to plan and distribute computers.

September 30 is the date they have set to make a decision about what to do after the first nine weeks. School sports and extracurricular protocols have not been decided yet.

