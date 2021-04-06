Oklahoma City Public Schools returns to the classroom four days a week

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools is the latest district to return to the classroom four days a week.

“Usually, they don’t like to wake up in the mornings and then they found out they’re going back four days you see they’re all up ready to go!” said parent of four, Jevonda Ingram.

OKCPS is one of the largest districts in Oklahoma with about 31,000 students.

Which brings up a lot of concern about COVID-19.

“I hope that nobody gets it,” said Ingram.

Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel says recent surveys showed both parents and students are anxious about going back four days a week.

“There’s no way I’m going to make a decision that puts kids, adults in harm’s way,” said McDaniel.

He also added a lot of factors went into this decision.

OKCPS says 57% of staff has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 45% of staff is fully vaccinated.

He also cited their cleaning efforts, like the ionization system and contact tracers.

“There’s no single piece of information that we look at and say that’s the deal breaker,” said McDaniel.

They’ll keep Mondays as remote learning days so they can deep clean classrooms.

“They’ve been doing a good job and I just hope they stay doing a good job,” said Ingram.

Ingram tells News 4 she thinks going back four days will help her children’s education.

“I feel that two days wasn’t really teaching them a lot, and now they’re back four, so I feel four is better,” said Ingram.

Masks are still a requirement in all of the buildings, and they are still following their six-point safety plan.