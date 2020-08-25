Oklahoma families organize micro schools amid pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Students around Oklahoma are heading back to class.

Many families have chosen in-person education.

In Oklahoma, many public schools have given families options: traditional in-person education, virtual learning education and a blended model, which offers both in-person and online learning.

Every choice is a difficult one. Every plan comes with benefit and risk.

Tuesday night on KFOR at 10 p.m., Ali Meyer is highlighting a new type of educational experience emerging amid the pandemic.

“The piano teachers at Classen are really good piano teachers, but I’m not sure how they’re going to do this distance learning,” said Jonathan Newberry.

Newberry begins his freshman year of high school this month. He is an International Baccalaureate major at Classen School of Advanced Studies.

“I’m hoping the teachers will do Zoom calls as well as the online curriculum,” he said.

Parents and students are unsure what to expect for Oklahoma City Public Schools, or any of the other school districts offering alternate education options this year.

“To add homeschooling onto two working parents; it worked for the spring, but it was unrealistically hard,” said Amy Newberry.

The Newberrys joined forces with neighbors and friends to form a ‘micro school,’ a pandemic pod.

“Our family, the learning pod meant we could make a decision about school. We would know what was going to happen no matter what, and it was there for us to fill the gaps in learning for our kids,” said Jonathan’s mom, Amy Newberry.

Micro schools are a new trend in education; a new twist in pandemic survival.

“I feel like I can actually work without having to worry about the kids being educated,” said Edmond mom, Katie Kochelek.

Ali Meyer will explain how it works in this special report Pandemic Pods which airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. on KFOR.

