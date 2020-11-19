Opt-in/out period begins Nov. 30 for OKCPS’ Spring semester e3 Online Learning program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools’ superintendent has announced the date window for families to opt students in or out of the school district’s e3 Online Learning program for the Spring semester.

The opt-in/opt-out period begins on Monday, Nov. 30 and closes on Friday, Dec. 4, according to a news release issued by Superintendent Sean McDaniel.

“It is important for families to know if you chose to opt in to e3 it is a commitment for your child for 9-weeks (Pre-K – 8th grade) and a semester-long commitment for 9th – 12th grade students,” McDaniel said.

The school district has been utilizing a blended learning schedule that combined remote and in-person learning, but last week moved full-time to remote learning for the remainder of the Fall semester, which concludes on Dec. 18.

School administrators announced the change to full-time remote learning after the recent spike in county cases qualified the district for Oklahoma State Department of Education’s COVID-19 response Red Zone.

OKCPS’ e3 Online Learning is described as a completely online, self-paced distance learning avenue “that provides families with a 24/7 online learning environment that can meet an individual student’s unique needs,” McDaniel said.

E3 courses are primarily in English. Instruction is provided through videos, as well as online and offline work.

“Students are expected to progress in the curriculum independently each day in order to complete their courses by the end of this semester/school year, and student success is monitored and supported by OKCPS teachers, counselors, school psychologists, special education teachers, and administrators individually or in small groups,” McDaniel said.

Pre-K students who participate in e3 will use a school-provided iPad to access daily lessons through Seesaw, a learning management system.

Seesaw is family-paced and includes a combination of learning videos and hands-on learning activities.

“Pre-K students will be engaged in learning on a device and an OKCPS teacher will be assigned to the student to check on completion and mastery of content,” McDaniel said.

K-5 students access courses through Florida Virtual Global (FLVS) and/or through their e3 teacher’s Canvas page.

Grades 6-12 students will access their courses through Edgenuity.

Middle and high school students can choose to take elective courses online or attend elective classes at their home schools, such as performing arts, CTE, Fine Arts or sports courses if/when in-person learning is available. However, transportation to and from school is not provided, according to McDaniel.

Families interested in e3 Online Learning are advised to contact their child’s school so staff can process the change for the child.

“Your child’s school will answer any questions you may have or you can reach out to Kenny Ward, our Director of Online Learning, at kdward@okcps.org for assistance,” McDaniel said.

