Ponca City Public Schools releases back to school plan, to require face coverings

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – When students return to class in Ponca City, district leaders say there will be several noticeable differences from the past.

Officials say that families of most students will have an option when it comes to how their child is taught this school year.

Ponca City Public Schools is offering all on-site learning, blended learning, and all online learning options to students.

District officials say they are working with the Kay County Health Department and are prepared to move forward with an alternate plan for Option 1 if restrictions are imposed regarding the number of students in buildings.

The district says it plans to resume traditional transportation and will try to separate students so there is space on school buses. Also, students will be screened for a temperature, and students with a fever of 100 degrees or higher will not be allowed on the bus.

Officials say face coverings will be required in some manner. Ponca City Public Schools will provide a Wildcat neck gaiter or activity mask to every student, and a Wildcat mask will be given to every employee.

“We know that people are on opposite sides of this decision and we cannot make everyone happy, but we will allow for frequent breaks from face coverings. It’s hard for adults to go all day wearing a face covering. We know that is not reasonable. and our teachers will get creative to create face covering breaks when distancing is allowed,” Ponca City Public Schools Superintendent Shelley Arrott said in a YouTube video.

For more information on Ponca City's plan, visit the district's website.

