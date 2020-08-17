Pre-kindergarten students moving remotely after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A local school district says its pre-kindergarten class will be moving to remote learning for a few days after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to parents, officials with the Deer Creek Public School District said that a pre-kindergarten staff member at Rose Union Elementary School tested positive for the virus.

Since the staff member was in direct contact with other pre-kindergarten staff members, the district says all pre-kindergarten students and staff will start school remotely on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

“Rose Union’s staff will give parents guidance prior to Wednesday, August 19, 2020 on how Remote Learning will occur the first few days of school. The plan at this time is for Pre-Kindergarten to begin attending school on August 24, 2020, for students in the A group and August 26, 2020, for students in the B group. Remote learning for all Pre-Kindergarten students will begin in small phases beginning August 19, 2020,” an email to parents read.

All other Rose Union students will attend school as planned.

“We understand this is not ideal for our students and parents. We want to assure you that our Rose Union teachers want nothing more than to see their students. Our decision to start school for Pre-Kindergarten remotely is solely based on our efforts to protect students, staff and their families. Deer Creek ensures that a thorough cleaning process will continue to occur at Rose Union Elementary. Please watch for further information from Rose Union and your child’s Pre-Kindergarten Teacher,” the email read.

