Putnam City makes plans for transitioning to in-person learning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro school district has announced its plans to begin moving students back into the classroom next month.

In July, officials with the Putnam City Public School District announced that the district would start the school year virtually, even if students had chosen the in-person learning model.

“Students enrolled in traditional learning will begin learning in the Distance Learning format for the first nine weeks. Distance Learning will be re-evaluated at the midway point in the first nine weeks,” a statement from the district read.

Now, the district says it is releasing its plans for heading back to the classroom.

Beginning Oct. 26, Putnam City will implement a transition plan from distance learning to in-person learning with an A/B schedule.

“Distance Learning has been a new experience for everyone involved, and we are grateful to our board members, administrators, teachers, support staff, and parents who have openly embraced a completely new way to educate our students, while keeping our students and staff safe. We continue to monitor the Oklahoma county-by-county COVID-19 Alert Map, meanwhile we have been planning what a safe return to school will look like for our students and staff. In an effort to provide a safe and healthy balance, it seemed wise to develop a transition plan as we begin the process of in-person learning,” the Superintendent Dr. Fred Rhodes wrote.

Under the plan, 50 percent of students will be in class on Mondays and Tuesdays, while the other 50 percent will be in class on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be a virtual learning day for all students.

Students will be in virtual learning the days they are not on campus.

While on campus, masks will be required.

District officials say that they will continue to watch the state’s COVID-19 Alert Map to determine if schools need to go back to distance learning.

Dr. Rhodes said Putnam City would move back to distance learning if Oklahoma County is in the orange 2 or red category. However, virtual learning can be implemented at specific schools if they are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

