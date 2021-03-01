Putnam City Public Schools approves in-person learning 4 days a week

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with Putnam City Schools say the district will begin full in-person learning 4 days a week starting April 5.

Students will attend in-person Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday beginning April 5th.

On Wednesdays, teachers will be in the buildings creating online content for quarantined students to use in the week ahead. Wednesdays will remain a remote learning day for students through the end of the school year.

Students will be required to follow current mask mandates.