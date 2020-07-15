Putnam City releases ‘Return to Learn’ plan for the fall

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As families across the state are making choices about whether or not they want to send their children back to class in the fall, another local school district has released its plans for the upcoming semester.

Putnam City Public Schools released its ‘Return To Learn’ plan, which provides families the option of sending their kids to class or participating in virtual classes from home.

Temperature Checks

Parents are being asked to take their children’s temperatures and monitor for symptoms every morning before boarding the bus or leaving for school. Daily temperature checks and symptom monitoring must be a part of every student’s morning routine at home.

Any student with a fever of 100 degrees or higher is no allowed inside the school building. Students with a fever will be able to learn remotely that day or the days needed to return to school following CDC protocol. Officials say a student will not be counted absent if all remote learning lessons are submitted on time.

Required Masks

Masks will be required for anyone entering a Putnam City facility, and they must be worn at all times while inside the building. With younger students, parents are asked to help them practice wearing a mask so they are acclimated to it when school begins.

Masks are also required while riding a school bus.

Water Fountains

All water fountains that are touch-operated will be covered and not accessible. Instead, students are asked to bring their own pre-filled bottle each day. At this point, Putnam City officials say they are working to install more contactless water fountains that fill water bottles.

If a student appears to have COVID-19 symptoms, they will be moved to an isolation room until parents can pick them up.

If a child tests positive for the virus, they may only return to class after three days with no fever and diminished respiratory symptoms, and 10 days since symptoms first appeared. Two consecutive negative tests given 24 hours apart would also indicate that a child can return to school. A child who is asymptomatic can return to class 10 days after the test.

