Putnam City Schools bringing back all students for in-person learning

PUTNAM CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Putnam City Schools students will all be present together for in-person learning for the first time in over a year next week.

All students in Putnam City Schools will return to in-person learning on Monday, April 5.

It will be the first time in over a year that all Putnam City students will physically be back in school together, according to a Putnam City Schools news release.

“We have been waiting for the day to welcome our students back together safely,” said Superintendent Dr. Fred Rhodes. “Putnam City is proud to have offered vaccination clinics to all of our employees and provide the safest return to the classroom for all students and teachers. It truly is a joyful day to be able to open the doors for all of our students to be together again.”

Both students and school district staff will continue to wear face masks. Also, school officials have put COVID-19 protocols in place and a coronavirus testing clinic is open on-site, according to the news release.

Putnam City High School

The school district moved to distance learning in March 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic hit Oklahoma.

Putnam City schools stuck with distance learning exclusively until October 26, when students were placed in an alternating A/B schedule that combined rotated in-person classes with distance learning.

“The ‘A’ students will finally meet the ‘B’ students as all students learn together for the first time in-person on Monday,” the news release states.

However, while all students will be back in the classroom, it will only be for four days a week. Wednesday will be a remote learning day for all students, according to the news release.

