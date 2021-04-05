Putnam City students back in classroom four days a week

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emotions were running high Monday as Putnam City parents sent their kids back to school four days a week.

“I hope it’s the right decision. I think it is!” said parent of three Michael O’Dell.

The district has been operating on an A/B schedule since October, and this is the first time since last March that all of the students will be in class together.

“He’s really excited to see who else is in his class because he only knows the ‘A’ students and they’ll all be together today,” said O’Dell.

“I think they’re excited that their classes are going to be bigger and there’s going to be more people at school,” added parent of four, Joseph Conell.

Students excited, but parents still a bit hesitant.

“I am concerned about coronavirus still,” said O’Dell.

That concern motivating the district to take every precaution possible.

They hosted vaccine clinics for teachers and staff.

“We chose this date so that we would have enough time out form the vaccinations so that our employees could be fully vaccinated,” said Director of Communications for the district, Sheradee Hurst.

Wednesdays will stay virtual learning days, so schools can be deep cleaned and teachers can work on their online curriculum.

Aside from a few nerves, parents are excited after working through the difficulties of distanced learning.

“You give them an iPad and tell them to go to class there’s a lot of distraction there it’s really hard to keep them focused they do better in the classroom with that,” said O’Dell.

District officials tell us they plan to have in-person learning four days a week through the end of the school year.

“Public school is these kids being able to socialize, and these connections and the relationships that are built … that’s what makes public school public school,” said Hurst.

Masks are still required in all of the district buildings.

They also have a free testing clinic set up onsite.