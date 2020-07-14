Schools continue to roll out plans for 2020-21 semester amid COVID-19 pandemic

PIEDMONT, Okla. (KFOR) – School districts around the metro continue to roll out their plans for returning to school in August.

Today, the Norman school board held a special meeting to unveil their plans as well as Piedmont Public Schools laying out their guidelines for the fall following the growing trend to require masks.

“We know it’s not going to be easy by no means, it’s not going to look like it has in the past,” said James White, Piedmont Superintendent.

They include plans for traditional in-person learning, a fully online option, and a hybrid plan for students that might need to quarantine.

“We are going to do anything in our power to keep our doors open, but more importantly keep our students and our families and our teachers safe,” said White.

For those who come in person, masks will be required for all teachers, students, faculty, staff, and visitors.

“We know obviously that is not a completely popular decision through out but we don’t want to look back on this and say we wish we had done something else, we wish we had done more,” said White.

Piedmont joins a number of other metro districts including Edmond and Mid-Del schools that are requiring masks. OKC is encouraging masks for students. Yukon is recommending but not requiring.

But state education officials say, at some point, the question of whether to mask up or not could be out of the hands of the individual districts.

“If we continue to see the trend line moving up the way we are seeing in our state, we are going to have to step in and make this a requirement,” said State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.