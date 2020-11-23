Small group rallies at Capitol steps wanting children back in classrooms

Small group of parents rally on Capitol steps in favor of in-person learning during surge in COVD-19 numbers.

OKLAHOMA CITY — A small group of parents rallied at the Oklahoma Capitol steps Monday morning.

They say parents should have the right to send their kids to in–person schooling if that is what is best for their family.

On the south steps, Parent Voice, a parents advocate group based in Owasso were trying to get their voices heard accoding to them.

The State Department of Education tweeted out over 800 Oklahoma school children were positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Those high numbers have been reported the last couple weeks and prompted many districts across the state to go virtual for learning.

Parents at the capitol today say they should have the option to send their kids to school if they choose.

Organizers say many kids need the in person interaction to learn and they fear a full year without being in the classroom will do long term harm to Oklahoma’s kids education.

School districts point to public health and that of the students, staff, and faculty as the main reason for the short-term decision to go 100% virtual until numbers go down.