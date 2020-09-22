Stillwater Public Schools moving to A/B schedule

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – District officials in Stillwater say they are making plans to bring students back to in-person classes safely.

Last month, Stillwater Public Schools sent an email to parents, saying all students would be switching to online learning after an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Payne County.

The district said it was moving from the yellow zone to the orange zone, following the state’s guidelines. As a result, the district closed its traditional classrooms.

“Those of us who signed up for traditional have no clue about virtual,” Brenda Tidwell, a mom of three, said.

“I am proud of them for making the difficult decision to cancel school the night before,” parent Julia Boyd said.

Now, district officials say they have developed a plan to bring students back to in-person classes.

Last week, the Stillwater Public School Board of Education voted to implement a blended learning model for students.

As a result, Stillwater Public Schools developed an alternate A/B schedule for students who are enrolled in the traditional learning plan.

Those students will be divided into two groups with each group attending in-person classes two days a week.

The A/B schedule will be followed from Sept. 28 through Oct. 24.

However, district officials say if Payne County reaches the red category for coronavirus cases, they will move back to distance learning.

LATEST STORIES: