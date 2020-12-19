Stillwater Public Schools officials addresses concerns brought up by parent in sit-down with Gov. Stitt

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Students failing 400-times more than usual, and nearly 300 students going without food they need: shocking numbers shared by a Stillwater mother during a sit-down with Governor Kevin Stitt earlier this week. Already, the video shared hundreds of times on social media.

“Our fail rate has increased by 400-percent and that’s just people that are failing at least half their classes. The first nine weeks that increased by 400-percent,” Stillwater mother Taureen Duhart is seen saying to Governor Stitt in the video shared on his Facebook page.

On Friday, Stillwater Schools Superintendent Marc Moore defending the statistic, saying it sounds very high because the fail rate was only one percent last year. In the high school, that amounted to 13 students.

This year, there are 64 students, half virtual, the other half traditional, who are failing, which equals about 5.9%.

It’s an issue they’re working to improve, and one he said he believes other districts are seeing with as well.

“Our teachers have done a fabulous job of reaching out to kids,” Moore said. “If we have them not showing up, we’re going out to their houses, we’re making numerous calls to kids.”

Duhart also voiced concerns about students being left hungry.

“We have 295 homeless students that are enrolled in Stillwater Public Schools that aren’t getting their needs met because they can’t get USDA free meals if we’re not in school,” she told Gov. Stitt.

This is not true according to the director of Stillwater Schools Nutrition Services Krista Neal, who said no student should go hungry.

When class is all virtual, the district provides breakfast and lunch everyday curbside at 19 different locations around the city. When students are in class, the district provides meals both remotely and on campus.

This meals are free to all students, and are still funded by the USDA.

“Normally we have to go through an application process to determine if the family is low income, right now that doesn’t matter,” Neal said. “We can feed any child for free which is amazing, we love it.”

Moore said that the district surveyed teachers and parents. They found that when the district is in the red in terms of infection rate, 80% of teachers and over 50% of parents of traditional students said they are not comfortable with in-person class.